Experts advise to check before leaving a legacy

THIS week is Remember A Charity Week, where people are encouraged to leave a legacy to a good cause.

Recent research by UK Fundraising shows that only seven per cent of the population leave a legacy to charity in their will.

The research also found that younger people were more likely to leave a charitable legacy than the older generations.

Law experts at Blake Morgan, which has offices in Portsmouth, are urging people to check with their chosen charity before including them in their will to ensure that the gift is used as intended.

Laura Harper, senior associate solicitor, said: ‘The wording of the clause leaving your legacy to charity should be carefully considered to make sure your support ends up where you had intended.

‘We have heard of charities being left lots of benches for their gardens, when actually they need cash for a vital project. It is therefore a good idea to get in contact with the charity to ask if they have any preferred wording to use in a will. A sound approach would be to leave the money as an unrestricted gift, but express the wish that it be used for your intended purpose.

‘That way, the charity can keep the money if your request cannot be fulfilled.’