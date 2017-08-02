Family law expert appointed

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH legal firm Verisona Law has recently appointed a new solicitor to manage its family law and divorce cases.

Jane Wheeler worked in the fitness industry for 12 years until 2003.

Jane decided that she wanted to build a career in law, a profession that had always fascinated her.

After completing her law degree at Southampton University, Jane accepted a role with Andrew and Andrew Solicitors in Portsmouth.

Jane qualified as a chartered legal executive and completed her LPC at the University of Law in Guildford before joining Verisona.

Jame said: ‘The most rewarding aspect of family law is being in the privileged position to help, support and advise people when they are often at their most vulnerable. I make sure clients are comfortable with every step of the process.’