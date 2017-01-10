Family-run home salon listed in customer guide

A FAMILY-RUN salon has been listed in a guide to good salon standards.

The company 3 Angels, which operates from 61 Oakwood Road, Hilsea, is the only home salon to be listed in the Good Salon Guide.

Salons in the guide are visited and objectively assessed by professional inspectors and regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained.

3 Angels is run by sisters Natalie and Tasha Worley.

Natalie worked for Rae Palmer for 11 years and as a hairdressing lecturer at Fareham College for a further 11 years. Tasha has been in the beauty industry for 15 years, specialising in nail technology.

Mum Sandie also works at the salon doing make-up.

Natalie said: ‘We decided to open up a salon with a unique feel to it. We are different in the fact that we don’t book clients in between services, so your time with us isn’t interrupted by another client.

‘Our mission at 3 Angels is to offer a unique guest experience, in an informal, relaxed, ultra modern salon.

‘We believe that feeling beautiful on the outside, helps the inside radiate out.

‘We are very proud of what we have achieved.’

For more details go to 3angelshairandbeauty.com/ or call 07482 184466.