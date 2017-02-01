Fancy that!

IT firm staff found a novel way to shake off the January blues – with fancy dress.

Staff at Taylor Made Computer Solutions in Cams Hall Estate in Fareham slipped into Disney-themed costumes on Friday as part of the company’s annual ‘post Christmas’ party.

The bash, which takes place every January, rewards staff for their hard work in the previous year and gives them something to look forward to in what is seen as a long and gloomy month.

Managing director Nigel Taylor said: ‘All of our staff do a fantastic job so it’s important for us to recognise that with fun events like our annual ‘post-Christmas’ party.

‘It’s been a brilliant start to our 23rd year in business and I can’t wait to see what we achieve in the next 12 months.’

Taylor Made is one of the Solent’s largest and growing IT support companies and provides services for some of the biggest public and private sector organisations in the region.

It is ranked as one of the top 10 managed service providers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and helps companies with everything from IT support and hosted telephony to hosted solutions, connectivity and backup and recovery.