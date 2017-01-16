Fans take on darts legend at opening

THOUSANDS watch him on the telly as he aims for 180.

But on Saturday only a lucky few were able to challenge James ‘The Machine’ Wade to a game of darts.

The talented player, who lives in Hampshire, was at Sainsbury’s car park in Waterlooville as a firm opens its news branch.

We Want Any Car has a Portakabin just off the car park as part of a deal with the supermarket giant that spans across the country.

Among the fans who turned up on Saturday morning was Steve Grant, 40, of Warfield Avenue, Waterlooville and his son Lewie, six.

Little Lewie, who threw a few practice darts with the most successful player in the Professional Darts Corporation, said: ‘He’s really good at darts.’

Steve, who was one of 10 punters who signed up to challenge the player, said: ‘I’m a bit of a darts fan and get to the competitions.

‘Lewie is obsessed with it, especially on the telly – he’s a massive Wadey fan.

‘It’s fantastic to meet him, it’s more for Lewis, he sees him on the telly and he loves playing darts.’

The competition took place as the firm opened its branch.

James, of Aldershot, said: ‘It’s a bit of fun, it’s fun as I get to see people come here and appraising their cars.

‘It’s nice to meet the public on a closer level.

‘When I’m playing with the crowds I don’t get that close to them because I’m not normally allowed to.’

We Buy Any Car has 66 branches across the country, and the event launched a partnership with James.

Nigel Fletcher, managing director, said the event helps the brand get recognised.

The branch, which is open seven days a week, will employ two people full-time.