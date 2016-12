A BUSINESS has donated its entire client gift budget to the homeless for Christmas.

Ultracomms, a contact centre technology provider in Fareham, has given money to Two Saints to provide support to homeless and vulnerable people in the area.

CEO Derwyn Jones said: ‘The vast majority of our team lives in the local area, so we wanted to do something that was of direct benefit in our home town.

‘With this time of year being particularly difficult, we hope our donation will bring cheer.’