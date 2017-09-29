Fareham business leaders join forces to help start-ups online

MEMBERS of a Fareham business networking group have joined forces in a bid to help give other businesses an online boost.

RocketTech, a marketing agency based in Fareham, is collaborating with two other members of BNI Fortress Fareham to launch a website package dubbed RocketTech Lite.

This package is designed for start-ups and small businesses.

The three members, Xan Phillips (RocketTech), Andy Clarke (Clarke Creative) and Lisa Preston (Amplify PR), recognised that some small businesses and start-ups may need assistance with designing an effective website. The scheme has been set up to combat this issue.

Marketing director Xan Phillips said: ‘We wanted to create a comprehensive website package that gives busy business owners the opportunity to have a strong online presence that also generates leads.’

‘Combined, the three of us have more than 60 years’ marketing experience!’

RocketTech Lite combines web design, copywriting and SEO optimisation services. The mobile-friendly app assists entrepreneurs and business leaders with setting up web pages and a blog.

Director of Clarke Creative Andy Clarke said: ‘Getting your branding and website design right for your target market is the key to gaining credibility online.’

Lisa Preston, director of Amplify PR, emphasised the importance of web content for businesses. Lisa said: ‘The biggest stumbling block, for most business owners is having the time and expertise to write the content.

‘The copy is very important because it not only explains your business and its products or services to your customers, it’s also what Google uses to rank your business in search results. Websites with great copy always generate more leads.’