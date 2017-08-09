Fareham care home delighted with CQC report

Have your say

A CARE home described as a ‘five-star hotel’ has been rated good by a health watchdog.

Two inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited The Fernes in Fareham last month for the first time.

During the inspection they looked to see if the home, which opened last year, was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. In all five areas it was rated good.

The report said: ‘People were valued and respected as individuals and were very content in the home.

‘They were cared for by staff who understood their needs and who provided a calm, caring and happy environment for people to live in.

‘Bright colourful communal rooms provided visually stimulating areas for people to enjoy.

‘A relative told us, “It’s like a five star hotel.

‘Look at it; it’s more like a hotel than a rest home”.’

Staff and residents were delighted at the result of the inspection.

Catherine Bezer, general manager, said: ‘I’m so proud of my wonderful team who work incredibly hard to provide high-quality services for the individuals we care for.’