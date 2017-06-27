Fareham care home for patients with dementia rated Good

A SERVICE which cares for people with dementia has been rated ‘good‘ by the Care Quality Commission.

Woodland Court Residential Home, in Fareham, was given the rating after an unannounced inspection in May.

In the report, published this month, the atmosphere was described as ‘calm and relaxed’ and there was a good relationship between staff and residents.

The CQC inspector said: ‘People and relatives told us they thought Woodland Court was a safe place to live and that staff were kind, friendly and treated people well.

‘There was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and we observed people sitting in small groups chatting together and laughing and singing with staff.

‘There were sufficient numbers of suitably qualified staff on duty to meet people’s needs in a timely manner. Staff completed a thorough recruitment process to ensure they had the appropriate skills and knowledge for their role.’

The CQC looks at five criteria when inspecting services to see if they are safe, effective, well-led, responsive and caring. Woodland Court, on Portchester Road, was rated ‘good’ for all five criteria.

For the full report visit cqc.org.uk/location/1-2354044394.