Fareham care home rated good by CQC

CARING staff and giving residents the chance to be independent has seen a care home rated good.

Gracewell of Fareham received the rating after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

In its report, the health watchdog commended the caring attitude of staff and the relaxed atmosphere.

The inspector looked at five areas of the home, in Parker View, and rated it good for being safe, responsive, caring, well-led and effective.

The report said: ‘People and visitors felt the service was safe. People looked comfortable, relaxed and happy in their home and with the people they lived with.

‘Staff had a good understanding of people’s needs and spoke in a caring way about the people they supported.

‘Staff encouraged people to be independent and promoted people’s choice and freedom.

‘Care records contained detailed information about how individuals wished to be supported and people’s risks were well managed.’