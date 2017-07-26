Fareham catering students shortlisted at top awards ceremony

Have your say

A COLLEGE restaurant has been shortlisted for a national award.

Hospitality and catering students at Fareham College worked tirelessly to see their restaurant, Avenue 141, make the final three colleges up for the AA College Restaurant of the Year 2017 accolade.

The finalists were chosen after taking part in a rigorous day of judging in London.

The team attended a special event in which industry experts put them through a series of tasks including developing a business plan for a new restaurant concept suited to celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Candidates took some time researching Tom’s background, cooking style and career. The majority of the teams chose a pub-themed concept as their business idea.

Avenue 141 came up with a high-end restaurant/rustic farm shop combination which involved customers coming into the restaurant and enjoying the food with the added opportunity to buy fresh produce from the attached deli.

Level 2 Professional Cookery students Ben Smith and Lily Poling represented Avenue 141 on the day.

Ben said: ‘I chose to study catering at Fareham College because I’ve always enjoyed cooking. Now I’m looking forward to continuing on to Level 3 while learning in one of the top three restaurants in the country!’

The competition was developed as part of the AA Award and in conjunction with People 1st.

It aims to accredit colleges which show oustanding achievements in realistic, working environments.

The finalists have all been invited to attend the annual AA Hospitality Awards dinner on September 25 at Grovesnor House in London.

The official winner of the AA College Restaurant of the Year award will be announced on the night.