Fareham charity wants big yellow bus to support young people

A CHARITY is hoping to help young people in Fareham with a big yellow bus called Sean.

Fareham charity Y Services launched its community bus for young residents last week.

The new bus Picture: Sarah Standing (170505-72)

The double-decker bus, donated by First Solent, will offer young people a place to visit to get information and support. It was unveiled in Fareham’s West Street.

Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘The launch was excellent. There was a very good crowd with lots of young people at the event.

‘It’s important that young people know that they are supported by Y Services.

‘It’s great to be able to provide remote help – organisations normally work out of youth clubs, but the bus will offer flexibility.’

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward with Zoe Stevens, 15, from Y-Services and Catherine Beachill, 15, Y-Services Ambassador. Picture: Sarah Standing (170505-99)

The project started last summer and the renovation was undertaken by Southampton-based Qualiti Conversions.

The bus has been painted yellow and has a coffee bar, Xbox and comfy seating downstairs. The upstairs has space for games, play activities and an area for young people to talk to youth workers.

The bus has also been named Sean after Cllr Woodward because of the support he has shown the charity since it started in 2011.

The bus will carry a number of resources and games. It will provide a range of sessions by Y Services youth workers, such as raising awareness of healthy eating, street safety and community cohesion. It will also be used for meetings, Play Ranger sessions, community campaigns and special events.

Andy Kennedy, chairman of trustees for Y Services, said: ‘The bus gives us an incredible opportunity to deliver youth, play and community outreach work in areas where suitable buildings are not available.

‘This fully-equipped resource will be a focal point at events and initiatives. Y Services would like to thank First Solent and Councillor Woodward for enabling this to happen.’

Gary Weaver, general manager of First Solent, said: ‘The transformation of our old double-decker is spectacular. It really does demonstrate that with willpower and determination anything is possible.’