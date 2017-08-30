Fareham construction firm celebrates annual turnover of £37m

A Fareham-based construction firm has reported a very successful year.

Amiri Construction recently published its annual report, which revealed a £37m turnover.

Managing directors at the construction firm were happy to announce the increase from Amiri’s 2016 report, which detailed a £29m turnover.

In December 2016, the business introduced a new board and additional shareholders.

The team has seen growth in sectors including education, commercial, leisure and industrial developments and residential contracts.

Amiri has also seen its project values increase. The report revealed that contracts across the south of England ranged between £180k and £10m in price.

Managing director Grahame Pettit (pictured with fellow director Kevin Lendon) advised that the firm did not experience any slowdown in business as a result of the Brexit vote.

Grahame said: ‘We are not complacent and continue to work hard to ensure that the projects that we accept can be achieved on time and on budget and uphold the values required to be a considerate constructor, not just on the way we work on site but in how we communicate with clients, architects and all concerned with a project.’

The 35-strong team work out of a head office at Whiteley and are reporting a busy year ahead.

Staff already have over £24m of projects under their belt and ready to begin.