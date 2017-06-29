Fareham Firm Scoops Award

FAREHAM-based firm, Barnbrook Systems Ltd have scooped a silver award in the Aerospace and Defence category at the Made in the UK manufacturing awards.

The event, held at the Merseyside Maritime Museum in Liverpool, recognised the firm’s pioneering helicopter refuelling switch.

The switch forms part of the company’s BlueCube technology and was purchased by international aerospace giant, Leonardo for a six figure sum.

Barnbrook Systems, which manufactures a range of switching devices, was commended for its cutting-edge BlueCube technology.

Chief Technology Office and BlueCube inventor, Andrew Barnett said: ‘The success is down to all of our dedicated team who have worked incredibly hard to place our family-run firm on the map alongside household names in the world of aviation and defence.”