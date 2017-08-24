Fast-food delivery services changing face of takeaways

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH is in the throes of a major fast-food industry boom.

An army of pedal-pushing Deliveroo cyclists and Uber drivers are spread throughout the region, waiting to deliver breakfast, lunch or dinner in under 30 minutes.

Both services satisfy the cravings of hordes of hungry people through a phone app.

In 2014, the takeaway sector boasted an estimated national worth of £9bn.

This figure is rapidly growing.

While takeaway websites such as Just Eat and Hungry Horse dominate the online food market, Deliveroo and UberEATS are pedalling and driving the industry into the future with their delivery service platforms.

Deliveroo launched in 2013 and the business model is simple – the cost of delivery is charged to the customer while the organisation also earns commission from restaurant partners.

The rapid growth of this successful venture in Portsmouth encouraged taxi giant Uber to get in on the action.

At the beginning of August UberEATS was launched.

Customers can track delivery progress, customise meals based on dietary/culinary requirements and rate their experience.

Takeaway options used to be limited to four or five different types of cuisine but these modern delivery services are extending the list by signing up restaurants, food trucks and pubs to provide a greater variety. Deliveroo offers a non-traditional healthy eating section.

In total, 30 restaurants in Portsmouth are signed up to UberEATS in a bid to widen their demographic and meet increasing demand.

General manager of UberEATS Mathieu Proust said: ‘We’re hugely excited to have launched in Portsmouth.

‘The app makes it easy to get the food you want and the order is charged to your card so there’s no need for cash.’