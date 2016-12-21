Federation calls for clarity over LEP money

THE way taxpayers’ money is spent by Local Enterprise Partnerships must be made more transparent, according to the Federation of Small Businesses.

The call comes in response to a report by the Public Accounts Committee examining issues around devolution in England, such as with the proposed Solent Combined Authority, and the LEPs.

FSB chairman Mike Cherry said: ‘It’s encouraging to see the cross-party and influential PAC push for clarity around devolution. In particular, the call on government to review the accountability of LEPs marks a welcome step forward.

‘The need for greater LEP accountability has never been more pressing as the partnerships are set to receive increased funding over the coming years.

‘The government should now insist LEPs publish a register of business interests and fulfil their obligation to appoint a small business champion to their board.

‘More must be done to ensure partnerships are delivering for local economies.’