Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum - team from Mill Rythe bring festive fun to school

LAUGHTER, fun and a little bit of silliness made the last day of term an enjoyable one for primary school children on Hayling Island.

The entertainment team from Mill Rythe Holiday Village visited Mill Rythe Junior School to provide some good old-fashioned panto entertainment to the children.

Mill Rythe Junior School pupils watch the panto

The children, aged between seven and 11, were treated to a performance of the holiday village’s own version of Jack and the Beanstalk, courtesy of the entertainment team, which included Georgie Hastie as the Dame, Claire Hoyle as Jack, Amanda Poyner as the princess, Laura Simms as the fairy and Tom Chapman as Fleshcreep.

Headteacher Andy Clarke said it was a great way to mark the end of term.

He said: ‘What a fantastic way to finish what has already been a busy and eventful term here at Mill Rythe Junior School.

‘To see the children’s faces light up with unadulterated joy throughout the whole performance is what Christmas should be about.

‘A massive thank you to the team and we look forward to the next fun instalment from Mill Rythe Holiday Village.’

It is the first time that Mill Rythe has included a pantomime in its entertainment for its festive breaks, which began on October 31 and continue until New Year’s Day.

Creative director Max Barraclough said it has proved popular, and he thought it would be good to see what the children at the junior school made of the show too.

‘The Mill Rythe entertainment team has never done a pantomime before,’ he said.

‘It was a real last-minute decision to feature Jack and the Beanstalk in our Christmas programme of entertainment, and it has proved to be a great success.

‘Our guests have loved it; the feedback has been incredible, and we will be including a panto in our programme of festive breaks for 2017.

‘And we are really keen to work with our local community and thought it would be great to share the show with the children at Mill Rythe Junior School.

‘The entertainment team loved performing in front of all of the children, who really enjoyed the show.

‘It was the perfect festive experience for everyone.’

Mill Rythe Holiday Village, which used to be known as Sunshine Holiday Camp, is owned by UK holiday park operator, Away Resorts, which owns four other holiday parks in England and Wales.