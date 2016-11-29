Feeding the homeless sees Southsea street win prize at We Can Do It awards

LOST for words, Carrie Shay could not believe it when she picked up the winner’s award for Best Street at The News’ We Can Do It awards.

The 29-year-old was nearly brought to tears as she made her way to the stage at the New Theatre Royal on Sunday.

The soup kitchen was about the community coming together to help out other people. Carrie Shay

Carrie, who manages Le Cafe Parisien in Lord Montgomery Way, Southsea, won the title after she organised a soup kitchen for homeless people last year.

Businesses and residents in Lord Montgomery Way backed the idea and rallied together to feed those living on the streets.

Food and money was donated to ensure people in the city would have somewhere to go and could be fed.

Their efforts and Carrie’s selfless attitude wowed the judges and saw them named winners for Best Street.

Carrie said: ‘It is very exciting and I cannot believe it.

‘The soup kitchen was about the community coming together to help out other people.

‘The whole community came out and that is why we are doing it again this year.’

Le Cafe Parisien will be open on Christmas Eve to feed homeless people in the city and support is gaining on social media site Facebook.

Supervisor at the cafe Kaitlin McKenzie said: ‘We just want to help as many people as we can and spread the word of our Christmas Eve event.’

The runner-up prize for Best Street, which is sponsored by Colas, went to Fratton Road.

Fratton Big Local transformed Fratton Road into a vibrant hub of live music, entertainment and stalls.

for the second Fratton Family Festival.

Hundreds of families went along to the event, which saw Fratton Road closed for the day so the festival could be enjoyed safely.