Ferry firm moves to reassure owners of pets with passports

AS ‘pet passenger’ numbers continue to rise, cross-channel ferry operator Brittany Ferries has moved to reassure worried owners about the future of the pet passport scheme.

The company says more people are contacting its call centre seeking clarification on plans for the scheme post-Brexit.

But experts say that the free movement of pets across the Channel is unlikely to change significantly in the years following our EU departure.

‘Our understanding is that the pet passports scheme will not change significantly from its current form,’ said Steve Lawrie, pet passport manager for Brittany Ferries, which is based in Portsmouth.

‘We hope that will be some reassurance for the growing number of holidaymakers travelling on our services with dogs, but in particular those with second homes in France for whom it is essential.’

The number of pets carried by Brittany Ferries on routes to France and Spain has soared 72 per cent in the last five years. Last year 88,602 dogs and cats travelled in pet-friendly cabins and kennels, as well as in cars on shorter crossings.