Ferry passengers in Portsmouth set for top view of HMS Queen Elizabeth

HOLIDAYMAKERS sailing from Portsmouth are set to get the best views of the nation’s new aircraft carrier

Brittany Ferries has said its service won’t be disrupted during the historic homecoming at 7.10am.

Instead, about 8,000 passengers travelling to and from Europe will be given a stunning view of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

They will pass the ship – which is the biggest one to ever visit Portsmouth – on six scheduled services throughout the day.

‘We don’t anticipate delays to Brittany Ferries arrivals or departures in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning,’ said Mike Bevens Brittany Ferries commercial director. ‘But we do expect holidaymakers to enjoy some of the best views of this magnificent addition to the Royal Navy’s fleet as they travel with us today, and over the coming weeks.’

The largest Brittany Ferries vessel arriving into Portsmouth on Wednesday will be the Mont St Michel.

Serving the company’s most popular Portsmouth-Caen route, she carries a maximum 2,170 passengers, weighs in at 35,586 tonnes, is 173m long and travels at 21 knots.

By contrast, HMS Queen Elizabeth is 65,000 tonnes and 280m long, and can cruise at speeds in excess of 25 knots.