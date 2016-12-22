Festive celebration held at law firm’s offices

MORE than 100 guests attended a party to kick off festive celebrations at regional law firm Coffin Mew.

The company held a drinks reception attended by local businesspeople, clients and staff.

The event, hosted at Coffin Mew’s Portsmouth offices at 1000 Lakeside North Harbour, offered champagne and canapés, as well as the chance to have a Victorian-style silhouette portrait created by artist Sassy Steve.

Guests were given the opportunity to enter a bauble competition to win a chocolate hamper.

That prize was scooped by Lisa Congdon from Hampshire charity Naomi House & Jacksplace, a hospice for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Managing partner of Coffin Mew Miles Brown said he was pleased with how the event went.

He said: ‘This has been an exciting year for Coffin Mew.

‘We have been ranked in The Business Magazine’s Solent SME 100 growth list for the first time and were also delighted to finish as the eighth best managed law firm in the UK according to The Lawyer magazine. We look forward to continuing our great work in the new year.

‘It was a pleasure to celebrate our successful year with clients, colleagues and the local business community. On behalf of everyone at Coffin Mew, I wish you, your colleagues, your families and friends a wonderful Christmas and a prosperous 2017.’