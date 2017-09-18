Final phase of improvement works on A27 to start

IMPROVEMENT works on a congested route is set to enter its final phase.

Hampshire County Council’s highways works at The Avenue in Fareham have been in place since last summer.

The final stage will begin from today for two weeks with the westbound carriageway set to be closed overnight for the duration of next week and the eastbound carriageway closed for the following week.

During the works, which will only occur from Monday to Friday, the carriageways will be closed from 8pm until 5.30am.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport said: ‘I am pleased to see we are in the final stages of this major scheme.

‘I appreciate that this work has caused some disruption but I would like to reassure people that the end is in sight.

‘Once this section is complete, traffic cones and barriers will start to be removed and the benefits of this scheme realised for all those who live and work in the area.’