Finalists announced for ‘Working Women’s Oscars’

There is not long to go until the finals of the Venus Women of the Year Awards.
The brilliant nominees – who come from all walks of life – have now been announced.
They include Claire Cook, who works tirelessly for the charity Hannah’s Holiday Home, in Horndean.
Nominations for the Hampshire-wide awards, which have been dubbed the Working Women’s Oscars, have now closed and the winners’ ceremony and gala dinner will be held on November 11.
For more details go to venusawards.co.uk/hampshire.
