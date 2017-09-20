Finalists announced for ‘Working Women’s Oscars’

Search

Hampshire Inspirational Woman of the Year finalist, Claire Cook of Hannahs Holiday Home Appeal (170915-7824)
There is not long to go until the finals of the Venus Women of the Year Awards.

The brilliant nominees – who come from all walks of life – have now been announced.

Hampshire Infuential Woman of the Year finalist Jennifer Hudson of Hudson Blake Training (170915-7820)

They include Claire Cook, who works tirelessly for the charity Hannah’s Holiday Home, in Horndean.

Nominations for the Hampshire-wide awards, which have been dubbed the Working Women’s Oscars, have now closed and the winners’ ceremony and gala dinner will be held on November 11.

For more details go to venusawards.co.uk/hampshire.

Tara Howard - the founder of the Venus Awards (170915-7854)

Hampshire Company of the Year finalist, Karen Clarkson of Warner Goodman (170915-7789)

Hampshire Company of the Year - Vaughan Meir of BAE Systems (170915-7805)

Hampshire Company of the Year finalist - Nicole Churchill of NetPay

Hampshire Musical Talent finalist - Ruth Morgan of Melody Tots (170915-7761)

Hampshire Director of the Year finalist - Helen Bonser-Wilton, chief executive of The Mary Rose Trust (170915-7744)

The finalists in this year's Venus Awards

Hampshire Musical Talent finalist, Dielle Hannah of DiElle Music UK of Wickham Picture: Chris Wood (170915-2526)

