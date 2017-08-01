Financial company in rebrand

Have your say

A not-for-profit financial organisation has announced its re-branding.

Parity Trust, based in Portsmouth, has launched its new website www.paritytrust.org.uk and its goal is to provide existing and new clients with clear information about its range of mortgage and loan products.

New features include ‘characters’ who represent a cross-section of Parity Trusts client base, from older clients seeking secured loans for home improvements to young families looking to purchase their first home.

Parity Trust, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, has lent more than £10m to individuals, businesses, charities and social enterprises.

Chief executive SJ Davis said: ‘The new site gives Parity a fantastic platform as we develop our suite of secured loan products to help householders are unable to access suitable finance through mainstream lenders.’