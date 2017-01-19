Find out who has made the grade on the Business Excellence awards 2017 short list...

TICKETS are already selling fast as hundreds of people look to secure their place at Portsmouth’s most prestigious business awards.
The event attracts hundreds of entries across its 15 categories, which range from Start-up Business of the Year to Large Business of the Year, also recognising inspirational personalities, hard-working apprentices, dedicated teams and passionate retailers, plus more.
The winners will be picked by a panel of expert judges and announced at a glamorous black-tie ceremony held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 10 from 7pm.
The award presentations follow a three-course meal, with entertainment afterwards – this year provided by DJ Greg Valentine Cosmic Disco.
This year, the night has been sponsored for the first time by law firm Trethowans. The company provides a comprehensive range of services for business and individual clients.
Lucy Grey, senior corporate lawyer at Trethowans, said: ‘We are immensely proud to support the Business Excellence Awards for the very first time this year.
‘As we are increasingly called upon by businesses to be their trusted legal partner, we believe it’s important to support initiatives such as this and help to celebrate the great work that goes on locally. We have been a leading figure in the region’s legal sector for the past 150 years and have four offices across the south coast as well as a base in London.
‘We support thousands of businesses and individuals, providing advice and support on a wide range of legal issues, from mergers and acquisitions to data protection, employment law and licensing.
‘And while we work with some of the UK’s biggest household names, such as Ladbrokes and Pizza Hut, we are passionate about helping local businesses to grow through our expert advice.
‘Organisations trust us because of our proven track record over the past 150 years. Our team of 35 partners and more than 100 lawyers are widely recommended in independent national directories of the top law firms in the UK, including Chambers UK and the Legal 500.
‘Portsmouth has a thriving business community, with companies doing fantastic work that is doing the entire region proud. You only have to pick up a copy of The News and turn to the business section to see countless examples of local companies achieving great things.
‘These awards are vital in shining a light on these success stories and proving that Portsmouth is one of the best cities in the UK to live, work and do business.’
Tickets for the night cost £63 plus VAT. Deadline is Wednesday, February 1.
START-UP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Basepoint Business Centres
Little Kanga, Lord Montgomery Way, Southsea
GlobeUs Training, Aerodrome Road, Gosport
Forever Together Funeral Care, Charlotte Street, Landport
Lawson Rose Estate Agents, Winter Road, Southsea
The Barbership, Castle Road, Southsea
GC Search and Select, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
Raisly, Southwick High Street, Southwick
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by The University of Portsmouth Business School
Turbulent Designs, Langstone Technology Park, Havant
Kate Preston Hair & Beauty, Arundel Drive, Fareham
Somerville Stone, Henderson Road, Southsea
k-SPA, Solent Business Park, Whiteley
Headromance, Park Road South, Havant
Abstract Dance & Performing Arts, London Road, Hilsea
Pearl Fit-Out, Quartremaine Road, Copnor
Trafalgar Property Consultancy, Heritage Way, Gosport
Briscoe French, Crableck Lane, Fareham
Alliance Remedial Supplies, Regent Trade Park, Gosport
MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council
Carrington West, Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham
LeadStream UK, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
Transalis, Kingston Crescent, North End
LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by BAE Systems
Market Makers, Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham
Vespasian Security, Harbour Court, North Harbour
Customer Service
Sponsored by Gemma Lighting
Pete Matheson, Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham
Chris Reynolds, Alliance Remedial Supplies, Regent Trade Park, Gosport
Tony Wood, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Castle Road, Southsea
Ola Ayeni, Tesco, Whiteley Way, Whiteley
APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR
Peter Wilson, Barratt Homes, Tollbar Way, Hedge End
Jenny Cornish, Kate Preston Hair & Beauty, Arundel Drive, Fareham
Geraldine Swain, Radian EST (Employment Support & Training), Portsmouth Road, Horndean
Tanahya Nash, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Castle Road, Southsea
Callum Grant, Lucketts Travel, Broadcut, Fareham
Lisa Branco, Portsmouth City Council, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
Danielle Salmon, Portsmouth City Council, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
Matthew Wilde, BAE Systems, Portsmouth Naval Base, Portsmouth
Mary Hollis, BAE Systems, Portsmouth Naval Base, Portsmouth
Ryan Carey BAE Systems, Portsmouth Naval Base, Portsmouth
Ben Broxham, Portsmouth City Council, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
Alex Mingay, Portsmouth City Council Paulsgrove Housing Office, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove
Katie Stevens, Portsmouth City Council Paulsgrove Housing Office, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove
INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Sponsored by Silver Lining Convergence
Gemma Lighting, Marshlands Spur, Farlington
Porvair Filtration Group, Concorde Close, Segensworth,
COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION
Sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust
Unlocking Potential, Britain Street, Portsea
Barratt Homes, Tollbar Way, Hedge End
Churchers Bolitho Way, High Street, Fareham
Mountjoy, Mountbatten Business Park, Farlington
J Milan Hair & Beauty, Belmont Grove, Bedhampton
BUSINESS PERSONALITY/ACHIEVEMENT
Sponsored by Just Develop It
Pete Matheson, Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham
Tony Wood, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Castle Road, Southsea
Steve Long, LeadStream UK, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
Daryn Brewer, Brewers Sales and Lettings, Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton
Steve Cass, Market Makers, Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham
Claire Webb, Mediation Now, East Street, Havant
Grant Copper, McDonald’s, franchisee of restaurants in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville, Gosport and Chichester
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Silver Lining Convergence
Complete Training and Assessment, Portsmouth
Radian EST (Employment Support & Training), Portsmouth Road, Horndean
GTMS, Silverthorne Way, Waterlooville
Skylark Golf and Country Club, Skylark Meadows, Whiteley
Xebra Accounting, Whittle Avenue, Fareham
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce
Mark Viccars, Digi Toolbox, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
Devon Adsett, Eight Wealth Management, Parkway, Whiteley
Rachel Barron, Raisly, Southwick High Street, Southwick
Bhevika Patel, J Milan Hair & Beauty, Belmont Grove, Bedhampton
Cara Ilott Leadstream UK, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham
HOSPITALITY, LEISURE AND TOURISM
Sponsored by South Downs College
Bunn Leisure, West Sands Holiday Village, Selsey
The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea
Rock Up, Whiteley Shopping Centre, Whiteley
Langstone Hotel, Northney Road, Hayling Island
Arty’s, Salt Meat Lane, Gosport
Solent Events & Leisure/Solent Events on Tour, Orion Avenue, Gosport
RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Giant Leap
Southsea Bathing Hut, Highland Road, Southsea
Shepherds Hospital Equipment and Solent Mobility Centre, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent
Creatiques, Albert Road, Southsea
OVERALL BUSINESS
Sponsored by Verisona Law
The winner of this award will be announced on the night of the awards
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Sponsored by Trethowans
The winner of this award will be announced on the night of the awards