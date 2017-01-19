Find out who has made the grade on the Business Excellence awards 2017 short list...

TICKETS are already selling fast as hundreds of people look to secure their place at Portsmouth’s most prestigious business awards.

The event attracts hundreds of entries across its 15 categories, which range from Start-up Business of the Year to Large Business of the Year, also recognising inspirational personalities, hard-working apprentices, dedicated teams and passionate retailers, plus more.

The winners will be picked by a panel of expert judges and announced at a glamorous black-tie ceremony held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 10 from 7pm.

The award presentations follow a three-course meal, with entertainment afterwards – this year provided by DJ Greg Valentine Cosmic Disco.

This year, the night has been sponsored for the first time by law firm Trethowans. The company provides a comprehensive range of services for business and individual clients.

Lucy Grey, senior corporate lawyer at Trethowans, said: ‘We are immensely proud to support the Business Excellence Awards for the very first time this year.

‘As we are increasingly called upon by businesses to be their trusted legal partner, we believe it’s important to support initiatives such as this and help to celebrate the great work that goes on locally. We have been a leading figure in the region’s legal sector for the past 150 years and have four offices across the south coast as well as a base in London.

‘We support thousands of businesses and individuals, providing advice and support on a wide range of legal issues, from mergers and acquisitions to data protection, employment law and licensing.

‘And while we work with some of the UK’s biggest household names, such as Ladbrokes and Pizza Hut, we are passionate about helping local businesses to grow through our expert advice.

‘Organisations trust us because of our proven track record over the past 150 years. Our team of 35 partners and more than 100 lawyers are widely recommended in independent national directories of the top law firms in the UK, including Chambers UK and the Legal 500.

Double award winners, Overall Business and Medium Business 2016 Aerial Business Communications. The News Business Excellence Awards 2016, hosted at The Guildhall, Portsmouth. Picture: Allan Hutchings

‘Portsmouth has a thriving business community, with companies doing fantastic work that is doing the entire region proud. You only have to pick up a copy of The News and turn to the business section to see countless examples of local companies achieving great things.

‘These awards are vital in shining a light on these success stories and proving that Portsmouth is one of the best cities in the UK to live, work and do business.’

For more information go to trethowans.com

*Tickets for the night cost £63 plus VAT and can be bought online at jpsouthevents.co.uk/events/event/the-news-business-excellence-awards-2017/ Deadline is Wednesday, February 1.

START-UP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Basepoint Business Centres

Little Kanga, Lord Montgomery Way, Southsea

GlobeUs Training, Aerodrome Road, Gosport

Forever Together Funeral Care, Charlotte Street, Landport

Lawson Rose Estate Agents, Winter Road, Southsea

The Barbership, Castle Road, Southsea

GC Search and Select, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham

Raisly, Southwick High Street, Southwick

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by The University of Portsmouth Business School

Turbulent Designs, Langstone Technology Park, Havant

Kate Preston Hair & Beauty, Arundel Drive, Fareham

Somerville Stone, Henderson Road, Southsea

k-SPA, Solent Business Park, Whiteley

Headromance, Park Road South, Havant

Abstract Dance & Performing Arts, London Road, Hilsea

Pearl Fit-Out, Quartremaine Road, Copnor

Trafalgar Property Consultancy, Heritage Way, Gosport

Briscoe French, Crableck Lane, Fareham

Alliance Remedial Supplies, Regent Trade Park, Gosport

MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

Carrington West, Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham

LeadStream UK, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham

Transalis, Kingston Crescent, North End

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by BAE Systems

Market Makers, Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham

Vespasian Security, Harbour Court, North Harbour

Customer Service

Sponsored by Gemma Lighting

Pete Matheson, Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham

Chris Reynolds, Alliance Remedial Supplies, Regent Trade Park, Gosport

Tony Wood, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Castle Road, Southsea

Ola Ayeni, Tesco, Whiteley Way, Whiteley

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR

Peter Wilson, Barratt Homes, Tollbar Way, Hedge End

Jenny Cornish, Kate Preston Hair & Beauty, Arundel Drive, Fareham

Geraldine Swain, Radian EST (Employment Support & Training), Portsmouth Road, Horndean

Tanahya Nash, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Castle Road, Southsea

Callum Grant, Lucketts Travel, Broadcut, Fareham

Lisa Branco, Portsmouth City Council, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

Danielle Salmon, Portsmouth City Council, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

Matthew Wilde, BAE Systems, Portsmouth Naval Base, Portsmouth

Mary Hollis, BAE Systems, Portsmouth Naval Base, Portsmouth

Ryan Carey BAE Systems, Portsmouth Naval Base, Portsmouth

Ben Broxham, Portsmouth City Council, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

Alex Mingay, Portsmouth City Council Paulsgrove Housing Office, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove

Katie Stevens, Portsmouth City Council Paulsgrove Housing Office, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Sponsored by Silver Lining Convergence

Gemma Lighting, Marshlands Spur, Farlington

Porvair Filtration Group, Concorde Close, Segensworth,

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION

Sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust

Unlocking Potential, Britain Street, Portsea

Barratt Homes, Tollbar Way, Hedge End

Churchers Bolitho Way, High Street, Fareham

Mountjoy, Mountbatten Business Park, Farlington

J Milan Hair & Beauty, Belmont Grove, Bedhampton

BUSINESS PERSONALITY/ACHIEVEMENT

Sponsored by Just Develop It

Pete Matheson, Tekkers IT Solutions, Wickham Road, Fareham

Tony Wood, Tony Wood Hairdressing, Castle Road, Southsea

Steve Long, LeadStream UK, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham

Daryn Brewer, Brewers Sales and Lettings, Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton

Steve Cass, Market Makers, Lakeside North Harbour, Cosham

Claire Webb, Mediation Now, East Street, Havant

Grant Copper, McDonald’s, franchisee of restaurants in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville, Gosport and Chichester

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Silver Lining Convergence

Complete Training and Assessment, Portsmouth

Radian EST (Employment Support & Training), Portsmouth Road, Horndean

GTMS, Silverthorne Way, Waterlooville

Skylark Golf and Country Club, Skylark Meadows, Whiteley

Xebra Accounting, Whittle Avenue, Fareham

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce

Mark Viccars, Digi Toolbox, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham

Devon Adsett, Eight Wealth Management, Parkway, Whiteley

Rachel Barron, Raisly, Southwick High Street, Southwick

Bhevika Patel, J Milan Hair & Beauty, Belmont Grove, Bedhampton

Cara Ilott Leadstream UK, Barnes Wallis Road, Fareham

HOSPITALITY, LEISURE AND TOURISM

Sponsored by South Downs College

Bunn Leisure, West Sands Holiday Village, Selsey

The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea

Rock Up, Whiteley Shopping Centre, Whiteley

Langstone Hotel, Northney Road, Hayling Island

Arty’s, Salt Meat Lane, Gosport

Solent Events & Leisure/Solent Events on Tour, Orion Avenue, Gosport

RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Giant Leap

Southsea Bathing Hut, Highland Road, Southsea

Shepherds Hospital Equipment and Solent Mobility Centre, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent

Creatiques, Albert Road, Southsea

OVERALL BUSINESS

Sponsored by Verisona Law

The winner of this award will be announced on the night of the awards

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Sponsored by Trethowans

The winner of this award will be announced on the night of the awards

