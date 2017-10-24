Fine leather brand Furla joins Gunwharf Quays in time for Christmas

Have your say

THE latest brand joining Gunwharf Quays has been revealed.

Classic Italian leather goods company Furla is set to join the premium retail outlet centre just in time for Christmas.

The brand is well-known for its contemporary design and will provide an array of accessories for both men and women with discounts of up to 60 per cent.

Furla joins the likes of Coach and Osprey as suppliers of fine leather goods.

Its arrival accompanies the reopening of Calvin Klein, Levis and Tommy Hilfiger following refurbishments.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays said: 'We are always looking to improve the centre to ensure guests have the very best shopping experience.

'The arrival of Furla has been anticipated by many and we are excited to be welcoming another highly sought-after brand to the centre.'

Furla will open its doors from early November.