Firm behind redevelopment of The Hard win top award

Have your say

THE team behind The Hard Interchange redevelopment project has won a top award for civil engineering.

Osborne built and contributed towards the design of the scheme for Portsmouth City Council.

The company won an award for its £9.2 million conversion project, turning The Hard into a new, high quality gateaway and transport hub.

The accolade was presented to the team at the South East England Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony.

Osborne used existing structures and recycled materials where possible to create a modern link between the city’s commerical area and dockyard.