Firm celebrates 40 years selling soft furnishings

Have your say

A SOFT furnishings company is celebrating 40 years in business.

Sue Foster Interiors, in High Street, Emsworth, has the business sewn up after four decades in Emsworth.

Managing director Chris Gorton thanked customers for their ‘trust and confidence’ over the years.

He said: ‘We are grateful to loyal customers who have trusted us with furnishing their homes for the past 40 years.

‘Our company’s reputation and track record have been built on their inspiring projects, and we thank them for their trust and confidence.’

The firm set up in 1977 selling discount designer fabrics from a Portsmouth shop.

Since then it has grown into a soft furnishings company.

Vicky Gorton, sales and marketing director, said its success was from its staff.

She said: ‘We have been able to build lasting relationships with our clients thanks to the exceptional customer service being delivered by our team.

‘The passion and creativity of our design team, and the skill and attention to detail of our in-house curtain makers are the back-bone of our company.

‘Many customers return time and again because they know the level of service and quality of our products is second to none.’

In the last decade the company has started offering curtain-making, blinds, tracks, poles, wallpaper, paint and fitting.

Mr Gorton added: ‘We can offer our customers the complete package, from inspiration to installation.’

‘This one-stop-shop approach is in direct response to our customers’ wish for a stress-free experience when decorating and furnishing their homes.

‘Our ongoing success will depend on us continuing to build lasting relationships with our clients and delivering high quality products at competitive prices.’