Firm donates cash to help bereavement service

AN ORGANISATION which helps grieving children has been given a fundraising boost thanks to a company.

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties donated money to the Rowans Meerkat Service which was used to buy an iPad. The tablet will be used as part of the support programme at The Rowans Hospice which helps children who have lost a loved one.

The service works with families and schools to provide one-to-one support, as well as a six-session group programme for both young children and teenagers.

Sophie de Bere, Rowans Meerkat service co-ordinator, said: ‘On behalf of all the staff at the hospice and children at Rowans Meerkats, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey.

‘We were thrilled when they contacted us to ask if we’d like any help. The money they generously donated has been used to buy a tablet and the children will benefit from this new resource in a variety of different ways.

‘Bereavement can be a very lonely experience – group support offers the valuable opportunity for children to build new friendships with peers who have experienced the loss of a close family member too.’

Roz Wells, associate sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, added: ‘We’re delighted to be helping Rowans Meerkat Service, which plays a huge part in the community and offers so much support for youngsters in the area.’