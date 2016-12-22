Firm donates rucksacks

TWO homeless charities received a boost from an investment management firm.

Brooks Macdonald held a collection at its offices in Wickham Road, Fareham, in aid of two local homeless charities – The Lifehouse in Portsmouth and The Society of St James in Southampton.

The project, headed by Russell Leggatt and Rhian Davies, collected essential items for rucksacks, which were donated to the charities.

Howard Crossen, head of Brooks Macdonald’s Hampshire office, said: ‘We strongly believe in giving back to our community and support a number of local charitable causes. This project addresses a very prevalent issue, and one to which people sometimes turn a blind eye. We are proud to be spearheading such an important initiative.’