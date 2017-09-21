Firm holds free training day

Have your say

A TRAINING and consultancy services firm held its 12th annual training event for businesses this month.

The free event, held at PETA’s conference and training centre at North Harbour, Portsmouth, was attended by over 120 business people.

Keynote speaker Paul McGee opened the event, explaining his approach to dealing with change, developing resilience and increasing employee engagement.

Attendees enjoyed breakfast and lunch at the venue while learning much more about personal performance, E-safety and cyber security, data protection and privacy, apprenticeships and much more.

Elliot Seymour, human resource director of Safran Helicopters, said: ‘What an inspirational start to the day. Paul brought together different perspectives on tackling change to make change more comfortable in the workplace.’