Firm in 60 year celebration

A manufacturer for commerical and leisure marine industries is celebrating 60 years of lifejacket technology at the Southampton Boat Show this September.

Long-standing business Crewsaver designs and manufactures bespoke safety equipment for several countries Special Forces and oil industries. It also holds an exclusive contract to supply lifejackets to the RNLI and UK government’s Environment Agency. The Gosport-based business is inviting visitors to see their stand, which will feature the Crewfit 180N Pro Diamond a limited-edition lifejacket, a one-off, limited edition jacket made to mark the anniversary. The jacket is up for grabs as part of the business’s daily competition.

The Crewsaver team will also give expert safety advice and showcase their new range of bouyancy aids from September 15-24.