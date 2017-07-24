Firm opens Portsmouth base

INSULATION and interior building products distributor, CCF, is opening a new Portsmouth branch.

The firm used to be based in Rowlands Castle but has moved into a new purpose-built 25,000sq ft branch in Portsmouth.

The new site will be manned by the same CCF team and has a larger, improved warehouse with high-rise racking, a better trade counter and an extensive range of insulation, drywall, ceilings and flooring amongst other products and services.

CCF is also backing the new space with a swift delivery fleet to meet its demand for on-site deliveries.

Branch manager Nathanael Pearce said: ‘Our focus at this new location is on maximising the provision of technical support and making each customer visit as valuable as possible. The added space and improved product availability will bring numerous benefits to customers.’