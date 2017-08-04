Firm’s big football fundraiser set to support children

A Fareham business is brushing up on the offside rule and practicing their striking skills as they begin their office charity drive next month with a special football fundraiser.

Employees at Porvair Filtration Group are pulling on their boots for a one-off fixture in a bid to help children in the first of many charitable events to be held by the business this year.

The match will take place on Titchfield Recreation Ground on August 18 and Porvair is calling on its 195 employees working at its Segensworth branch to take part and give up their Friday afternoon to compete, officiate or join in the fun by cheering on the volunteers.

The event begins at 12.45pm and is also open for people to attend as the firm is planning to raise as much money as possible for the Wave 105 Cash for Kids campaign. Each participant will be donating £5 to the cause.

Cash for Kids supports children, from babies to 18 year olds, who are disadvantaged, disabled vulnerable or suffering from abuse or neglect.

It responds to the needs of children in the community to help them live life to the full and realise their potential.

Stuart Wells, general manager of the Segensworth site, said: ‘When the idea of a charity football match was first discussed, we had no hesitation in singling out Cash for Kids as the recipient.

‘They do so much important work in the local area to help youngsters living in challenging circumstances, and we’re proud to be making a donation to them.’

‘We hope that our staff will dig deep to lend a hand and throw all their support behind the event in whichever way they can.’

The Wave 105 Cash for Kids campaign is run by the radio station also based in Segensworth. The money raised stays within the local region to help children across Hampshire and the South.