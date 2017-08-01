Firm’s initiative sees big donation for local cause

Have your say

SOLICITORS at Verisona Law are celebrating after making a generous contribution to a worthy cause.

The team at Verisona began an initiative in 2012 which saw staff offering a free drafting of wills for clients. In return, clients were asked to give something back to a cause close to the business’s heart.

Head of wills, trusts and probate at Verisona, Hayley Beeching said: ‘We drafted wills for the clients free of charge on the understanding that they would instead make a donation to The Rowans Hospice.

We are absolutely delighted with the amount raised.’

Since the initiative began, the team has managed to donate £2,000 to the ‘Make a Will Fortnight’.

To see how the money was put to good use, employees were given a tour of the hospice by corporate and event fundraiser, Eliza Dunn.

Hayley said: ‘The care facilities and support Rowans Hospice provides is simply amazing, I know I speak for the whole team when I say how moving and inspiring the visit was.’

On the team’s donation, Eliza commented: ‘We are very grateful to Verisona Law for their work during Make a Will Fortnight.

‘The firm facilitated a substantial contribution that we really appreciate.’