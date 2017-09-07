Firm scoops bank loan to help boost ice cream output

A Hampshire business has installed a new dairy thanks to a funding injection from Lloyds Bank.

Jude’s Ice Cream, which is sold across the county and is based in Twyford, near Winchester, used the funds from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking to renovate its production facilities, increase its capacity and even launch three new flavours – caramel pecan, peanut butter chocolate ripple and chocolate with a touch of sea salt.

The firm has forecast its annual turnover to grow by over 20 per cent as it is now being sold in some of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains.

Jude’s range of 10 flavours is being sold in Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Selfridge’s, Waitrose and Wholefoods.

As well as supermarkets, the team at Jude’s sells to restaurants and theatres including The Royal Shakespeare Company and festivals Taste of London and The Big Feastival.

Launched in 2002, the business was set up by Theo Mezger and is jointly managed by his family.

After receiving the asset finance facility from Lloyds Bank, Theo and his team are looking to expand and hire more staff to meet demand.

Chow Mezger, joint managing director of Jude’s Ice Cream said: ‘We want to make the very best British ice cream, and the most delicious and innovative ice creams on the market. We’re a family-run business so it’s great to have the support from Lloyds Bank. It’s meant we can fulfill new orders and supply more supermarket locations.’

Marcus Carolan, regional manager at Lloyds Bank Commercial Finance, said: ‘Being well-equipped to respond to increasing demand is crucial for any business.

‘Jude’s Ice Cream has enjoyed a significant uplift in sales. We were able to provide a tailored asset finance product, which is now allowing the business to continue to raise its annual growth targets.’