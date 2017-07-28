Firm showcases aircraft at world-renowned tattoo

Have your say

Local business Britten-Norman took part in one of the world’s premier airshows, the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The business put two different variants of Defender planes on display at RIAT this year, showcasing both aircraft’s capabilities.

The Defender 4000 is the largest aircraft in the Islander line, used in counter-terrorism and in tackling organised crime.

Accompanying the 4000 was the BN2T Defender Hybrid.

RIAT in Gloucestershire has been dubbed one of the world’s greatest shows and is deemed a great family day out for first-timers or airshow enthusiasts.

The three-day event offers flying displays and a chance to witness aircrafts from across the globe.

Held in support of the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, the Tattoo helps to support the wider RAF family and promote excellence with the Royal Air Force.

BN is the UK’s only privately-owned civil aircraft manufacturer with offices in the Isle of Wight, Lee-on-the-Solent and Southampton.