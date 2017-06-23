Firm shows support for women engineers

A FIRM is encouraging more women into the engineering sector, to help address its skills gap.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) is supporting this year’s International Women in Engineering Day (INWED).

Across the UK women make up less than 10 per cent of the engineering workforce, and DSTL wants to change that.

Professor Penelope Endersby, head of DSTL’s cyber and information systems division, said: ‘At DSTL, female engineers are making a huge contribution to the UK’s security, and many are high-qualified and respected leaders in their fields.

‘We would like to see many more women studying STEM subjects at school, college and university.

‘I can’t stress enough to girls considering a STEM career the infinitely varied and fantastically rewarding roles that this opens to them to make the world a better place.’