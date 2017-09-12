Firms wake up to Cloud technology

A STUDY has found that over three quarters of small businesses and entrepreneurs are looking to ‘cloud’ solutions to increase efficiency.

The research of over 200 firms was carried out by accountancy and tax group Smith & Williamson.

Cloud solutions are said to be revolutionising the way companies operate, with expensive hardware and software solutions becoming a thing of the past.

Director of assurance and business services at Smith & Williamson, Jamie Lane, said:

‘Businesses are waking up to the efficiencies that cloud computing has to offer. We’re barely touching the surface of what cloud computing can offer and yet the measurable impact it is having on business costs and profit margins already are extraordinary.

‘Cloud solutions are the future for all businesses and the successful ones will be the early adopters.’