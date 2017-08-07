First look revealed for potential Jaguar Land Rover car showroom at Lakeside North Harbour

HERE is the first look at a proposed two-storey Jaguar Land Rover car showroom at a business park.

The luxury British brand has unveiled plans to build the new facility opposite the new £21m Village Hotel at Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham.

If approved, it will be built on green fields adjacent to Lakeside 1000 at the business park with access to the site coming from Western Road.

A total of 468 parking spaces are proposed for the development which could start full construction next March should it receive planning permission.

A statement in the application from consultants Dalton Warner Davis said: ‘The proposed development would deliver a purpose-built facility for Jaguar Land Rover on this employment site providing valuable employment opportunities in the area.

‘It will provide significant employment benefits to the area, approximately 120 high quality jobs, providing a range of direct employment and training opportunities on site.

‘The proposal represents an exciting opportunity to provide a modern, high quality car showroom and workshop in Portsmouth occupied by the two prestigious brands of Jaguar and Land Rover.’

A total of 5,432sqm of floorspace would be needed for the development, providing an 18-new car showroom divided between the two brands, with associated offices and handover bays at ground level.

The workshop - which includes 26 work bays, two mot bays and valeting facilities will be to the rear at ground level.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, welcomed the proposals.

She said: ‘Lakeside in Cosham is one of the best business parks in the south of England due to it being right off the M27 and just over an hour away from London.

‘It is thriving and is growing constantly every year.

‘I am delighted that great brands like Jaguar Land Rover are looking to come to Cosham.’

The site around the proposed showroom has seen significant development in recent years with the new Village Hotel set to open in the coming months.

It is set to provide a handful of benefits to hotel guests, Cosham residents and employees at Lakeside including a new leisure club with a 20m swimming pool, gym and fitness studios.

There will also be a restaurant, a pub, Starbucks coffee house, a conference centre and its own meeting area.

A consultation on the proposals for the showroom is now open. Head to portsmouth.gov.uk and search ‘17/01171/FUL in planning applications in order to have your say.