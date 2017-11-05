Fishermen assured of more control after EU

FISHERMEN have been reassured EU regulations after Brexit will mean greater fishing opportunities.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes sought reassurances from the government that fishermen will have greater opportunities to fish in local waters after the UK’s departure from the EU.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said: ‘Bass has been fished in the Solent for centuries, and the exceptionally resilient fishermen of today are based in Warsash in my constituency.

‘For decades, they have seen their livelihoods and freedoms eroded by EU regulations.’

Ms Fernandes asked for an explanation regarding the control of the fisheries policy.

Steve Baker, a minister in the Department for Exiting the EU, responded: ‘As I have travelled during my duties, I have met a number of fishers who have been very keen to make sure that we take back control of our waters.

‘I assure my hon. friend that the government will be seeking a fairer share of quota as we take control of our fisheries policy.’