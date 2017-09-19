Flexible working group seeks new champions

AN organisation running a flexible working campaign is looking for new champions.

This month is a key time for mums and dads to return to full-time work after the school summer holidays.

THINK FLEX WORKS is shouting about the benefits of flexible working for men and women in Hampshire and the team wants to work with business leaders who can be champions for change. The organisation is addressing the social and economic need to create more flexible roles in the region.

Laws introduced in 2014 stipulate that everyone has the legal right to flexible work.

However, six in 10 UK working mums and dads still don’t have access to it.

Around 55 per cent feel they have to compromise their work skills and experience to find work that fits around family responsibilities.

Campaign manager Mariangela Franchetti said: ‘We need champions who are passionate and committed advocates for flexible and family-friendly working. Champions understand how this benefits employers, employees and the economy and helps us raise awareness.’