Florist Ava opens Southsea flower shop

Have your say

A PASSION for flowers has blossomed into a business for a dedicated florist.

Ava Fraczak has opened Blossom Boutique, in Osborne Road, Southsea, after 14 years in the industry.

The 34-year-old has been bowled over since opening last month having received bookings for weddings among other orders.

She said: ‘I’ve had really nice feedback.

‘I’ve worked for the local florist here before, Ultraviolet Flowers, which is closed now.

‘I’ve had some customers and they’re happy to see me again.’

Ava, of Southsea, has spent more than a decade honing her skills in Poland, Ireland and in England.

She added: ‘I’m really lucky to have found a career that makes me happy and something I want to do all my life.

‘Sharing my passion with others is very rewarding.

‘My passion for floristry is growing every year and now by setting up my own business, my dream can finally come true.’

Ava’s husband Jack, 39, helped get the premises ready while her family looked after their two sons, Matty, seven, and Filip, 18 months.

Ava said: ‘I wanted to created a lovely, homely atmosphere with a fireplace to achieve an elegant and cosy look – a perfect background for my floral designs.

‘Every day we are getting loads of lovely feedback, and nice comments. People appreciate our vision and they showing us their support.’

For Ava the most important thing is achieving the best for her customers.

She said: ‘At Blossom Boutique we care about every petal, every order, every colour, texture and most importantly about how our clients feel.

‘We strive to make lasting impressions and make those most important moments memorable.’

See facebook.com/blossomboutiqueflowers/