Food and drink will be celebrated at festival

FOOD group Hampshire Fare is on the look-out for businesses involved in growing, making, selling or serving Hampshire food and drink.

The not-for-profit organisation is planning the 17th Hampshire Food Festival and is keen to hear from businesses eager to be involved.

The festival takes place from the July 1 until 31 and involves over 70 food and farming events.

Last summer’s festival attracted an estimated 145,400 visitors and generated £4.36m in visitor spending.

The festival incorporates a wide range of events from farm and vineyard tours to pop-up restaurants, tastings and chef demos.

Tracy Nash, commercial manager, said: ‘The month-long festival is an opportunity to show people what is grown and made in the county. From walking with buffalo to distillery tours or watching demos from top local chefs the festival offers something for all tastes. We’d love to hear from local food and farming businesses keen to run an event.’

For more go to hampshirefare.co.uk or call (023) 8073 3830.