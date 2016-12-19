A PLAQUE has been unveiled on a theatre seat in memory of young Imogen Mead, who died suddenly after a short battle with meningitis.

The dedication was unveiled by her family, members of The Young Creatives Portsmouth and representatives of the New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk.

Imogen Mead

Imogen, from Buckland, was a keen member of the drama and creative arts school. She died in July.

The seat G11 was chosen because of her age, and was unveiled in a moving event. The plaque reads: ‘Imogen Mead – forever a star in our eyes.’

The school, based at Buckland Community Centre, raised the funds and picked the row as they had seen a show there recently with Imogen.

The unveiling comes four months after an emotional funeral held at St John’s Cathedral in Bishop Crispian Way, where touching tributes were made by Imogen’s family and friends.

Members of TYCP sorely miss her, and felt the seat was the perfect commemoration for the young theatre lover.

Jade Cosgrave, a TYCP student, said: ‘I think that the plaque is an incredible idea and a great way to remember Imogen.

‘I feel like she is with us every week and that’s amazing.’

Marie Amey, TYCP artistic director, hoped that the plaque would mean a lot to her family, as Imogen remains in their thoughts.

Marie said: ‘We have been thinking about Imogen a lot since she passed, she is very much still a part of our group.

‘I hope that it can mean something to her family. They were very supportive of Imogen and of our work.

‘The children hope to invite them to watch us perform at the theatre in the new year and for them to sit around Imogen’s seat.’

According to TYCP’s website: ‘Our mission is to give children and young people the opportunity to experience as many theatre and creative arts as possible.’

For more information about TYCP, their website is theyoungcreativesportsmouth.co.uk and you can find them on Twitter (@tycportsmouth) and Facebook (The Young Creatives Portsmouth).