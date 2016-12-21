Former arcade is being marketed on new terms

AN EMPTY shop in Waterlooville is being marketed on new lease terms.

Property consultancy Myddelton & Major has been instructed to market Unit 5, The Boulevard, off London Road, which used to be Stardust Cash Casino.

The new quoting rent for the 534 sq ft unit is £15,000 a year.

Simon Lee, from Myddelton & Major, said: ‘This is a well-placed shop at the heart of the busy and bustling town centre. The Boulevard forms a busy pedestrian thoroughfare.’

For more call 01722 337577 or visit myddeltonmajor.co.uk.