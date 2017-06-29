Former Portsmouth student opens salon

A FORMER Highbury College apprentice has recently opened her own salon, The Parlour, in Priory Crescent, Milton.

Jess Davey trained at Highbury before beginning her career as a stylist in a salon in Portsmouth. Jess went on to work in various salons throughout the city before moving to London to work as a senior stylist.

However, the budding entrepreneur had always dreamed of setting up shop in her home town of Portsmouth.

As soon as she was able, Jess relocated back to Southsea and seized her opportunity.

Jess said ‘I have always wanted to own and run my own salon and I am so happy it has now become a reality. I’m excited for the future and I hope this is the start of something big!’

The Parlour offers the latest colour trends and precision hair cuts for both men and women. Shortly after opening, the positive reviews began to flood in online.

One person who is especially pleased with Jess’s success is her former college lecturer, Lisa Ashwell. Lisa said: ‘Jess was a wonderful student and really worked hard to achieve her dreams. I am very proud of her achievements and wish her the very best for the new business’