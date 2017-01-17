Four Hampshire marine businesses get a royal visit

FOUR Hampshire businesses were honoured when The Princess Royal paid them a visit as she took in the latest developments in the boating world.

Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as she toured the 63rd London Boat Show.

Their tour included a visit to stands run by Raymarine UK, from Fareham, MDL Marinas, from Hamble, Clipper Ventures, from Gosport and RS Sailing, from Romsey.

Harry Heasman, sales manager at Raymarine UK, said: ‘Like her father, we know Princess Anne is a keen sailor around our shores and a great ambassador for the industry. She is always up to date with technology and it was a real pleasure having her visit our stand.’

The 10-day show took place at ExCeL London and ended on Sunday. More than 300 of the leading names in the marine industry, including Sunseeker International and Princess Yachts, were at the event.