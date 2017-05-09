Fratton takeaway owner fined after being found using kettle instead of boiler for hot water

A TAKEAWAY owner has been fined after a health inspector found he had been using a kettle for hot water for six days after his boiler broke.

Dewan Muttakim insisted to magistrates that his business, Dewan’s in Fratton Road, was clean after he was fined thousands of pounds.

Inspector Christopher Larkin found five breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations during a visit to the premises last June.

In addition to the broken boiler, the inspector discovered greasy electrical sockets, stacked dirty food containers and little evidence of a cleaning regime with Muttakim documenting his cleaning practices via a handheld diary.

The takeaway was previously fined £1,000 back in 2013 after an inspector found it had an overflowing toilet and was overrun with mice.

During the trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 3, Muttakim protested his innocence.

Upon hearing the evidence, Muttakim, who runs the business solely by himself and who was not represented by a solicitor, told magistrates: ‘Okay, maybe the takeaway is not 100 per clean but it is not 100 per cent not clean.’

City council inspector Mr Larkin visited the premises on June 14 where it was discovered that the boiler had been broken for six days, with Muttakim using a kettle to have hot water for cooking and cleaning.

Explaining his decision to use a kettle, he told the court: ‘My boiler broke down and I needed hot water to keep running my business.

‘I was told it would take a few days to replace the boiler so I used a kettle.

‘It was a short-term measure but this was the only fault I made. The business is clean, but it’s not five-star clean.’

Mr Larkin told magistrates: ‘The overall cleanliness of the takeaway was poor. It was not subject to any effective cleaning regime.

‘He told me the boiler had broken down on June 8 meaning that he had been using the kettle for six days.

‘It was not acceptable. He told me that he was using the kettle to wash his hands and to clean the premises.’

Mr Larkin had previously inspected the premises, then not run by Muttakim, back in 2013.

The takeaway now has a zero food hygiene rating.

Muttakim, 42, of Newcome Road, Fratton, was fined £3,370 for the breaches after he was found guilty last month.

He continued to protest his innocence to the court after being found guilty and called for the council to rotate the food safety officer, claiming the takeaway ‘was not dirty at all’ and that Mr Larkin was stereotyping against him.

Mr Larkin did not comment on Muttakim’s accusations.