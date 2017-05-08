Free event will explain how to sell your business

BUSINESS owners are being invited to a free event that will look at how to prepare for a successful sale.

The meeting – Grow To Sell – How To Prepare Your Business For A Successful Sale – is being held at Coffin Mew LLP, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, on Thursday, May 18 from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Business sale advisor BCMS has teamed up with Portsmouth law firm Coffin Mew LLP, wealth management specialists Coutts & Co, and Hampshire entrepreneurs who have successfully sold up for a one-off event. This is a Question Time–style expert panel evening, which gives business owners the opportunity to quiz entrepreneurs and experts face to face, and plan their journey towards a successful business sale.

Experts on the panel include Paul and Hilary Cole – who sold their Winchester-based lettings agency, Personal Homefinders, to Countrywide plc and Arthur Smith, who sold his Emsworth-based scientific consultancy and computational physics business Fluid Gravity Engineering.

To reserve your place, go to bit.ly/BookPortsmouthBCMS or call 0118 207 9800